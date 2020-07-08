State health officials tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at bars, food plants

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Health will update its investigation of coronavirus outbreaks each Wednesday.

The state released its first batch of data on July 8.

The governor will address this week’s virus numbers at 2:30 live on WBRZ Channel 2. Watch it live online HERE.

See today's latest COVID-19 case information for Louisiana here.

Food processing plants sickened the most amount of people, LDH said followed by bars.

According to data - which did not specify exact locations - LDH said 36 outbreaks at bars infected 393 people. Eleven outbreaks at food processing plants infected 423 people.

Industrial settings infected 117 people at 16 outbreak locations.

Other outbreak investigations did not infect nearly as many people. As of Wednesday (07/08), LDH said it investigated 135 outbreaks with about 1400 cases. An outbreak is defined as 2 or more cases among unrelated individuals that have visited a site within a 14-day time period.

WBRZ was first to report earlier this summer, LDH was investigating an outbreak in the Baton Rouge bar area Tigerland. Numerous positive cases prompted a large testing effort in the following days.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz