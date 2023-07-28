State Farm insurance rates expected to increase in Louisiana

29% of Louisiana drivers insured by State Farm, or more than a million people, might be surprised by their latest car insurance bill.

"This 17.3% rate increase is being driven primarily by inflation, in the cost of labor, for auto repairs, and spiraling increases in the cost of parts and equipment for damaged vehicles," Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said.

Last month, the state approved State Farm for that increase. Some drivers are seeing as much as a 33% change in their latest bill, it all depends on coverages.

"The 45% of our drivers who drive with minimal limits, and another 12% who drive uninsured, will not see the brunt of this coverage because they don't buy collision and comprehensive," Donelon said.

In 2020, State Farm cut car insurance rates by almost ten percent. Rates increased again in 2021 by 4.3%. This increase, however, more than fills the gap from the pandemic rates.

"I refer to State Farm as the Cadillac of insurers in America," Donelon said. "They're everywhere, they have a big reputation, big name recognition, and they have a reputation for good service. Therefore, they can charge more. If the cost is too high, it's a good idea to compare with other companies."

"There are savings to be had by shopping," Donelon said.