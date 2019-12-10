State employees told to change passwords weeks after crippling cyberattack

BATON ROUGE - Workers at multiple state agencies were told to change their log-in information Tuesday, almost a month after a ransomware attack brought Louisiana to a halt.

Sources tell WBRZ that at least two separate agencies, including the Department of Education, received emails ordering employees to reset the passwords to their work computers. It's the first time since the cyberattack, which infected thousands of computers in mid-November, that employees were asked to change their information.

Last week it was learned that about 3,000 computers were infected with malware from the attack. Officials believe the breach stemmed from an illicit file that was downloaded to a state computer without approval.

