State did not investigate complaints about living conditions of child who later starved to death

GONZALES — Before 5-year-old Marley Perrilloux died of starvation last month, Louisiana officials had received complaints about his and his siblings' living conditions, but did not act on them, WBRZ learned Friday.

The boy's parents, Marlon Perrilloux, 33, and Raynisa Young, 27, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to murder charges in connection with their son's death.

The state Department of Child and Family Services told WBRZ it had previously received three reports regarding other members of the same household, but they "were not accepted for investigation."

After executing a search warrant, detectives initially said conditions inside the family's home were barely livable.

The parents were arrested after the 5-year-old was found unresponsive in his father's presence at a Gonzales gas station on Jan. 1. Detectives said the child weighed 19 pounds when he died. That's about half of normal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.