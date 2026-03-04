State, city-parish officials hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pecue Lane project

ST. GEORGE — State and city-parish officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of the Pecue Lane project.

Construction on the long-awaited road revamp wrapped up in February.

The road now features a new diverging diamond interchange, where drivers switch to the opposite side of the road to accommodate turns onto the interstate. It was also expanded from four to six lanes.

"When I think about what it brings to this community and this part of the parish, you know, we talk about Woman's Hospital, another project that's coming up right here, down on Pecue, is going to be a 100,000-square-foot VA wellness clinic. It's a tremendous asset for this community. That will be a tremendous asset for East Baton Rouge Parish," St. George Mayor Dustin Yates said.

The state Department of Transportation and Development is now working on expanding Perkins Road between Pecue and Siegen. Work is expected to be finished by 2030.