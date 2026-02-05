Parents plead not guilty to murder charges in starving death of 5-year-old son

GONZALES — The parents of a 5-year-old boy who starved to death pleaded not guilty to murder charges, District Attorney Ricky Babin said Thursday.

Marlon Perrilloux, 33, and Raynisa Young, 27, were indicted Monday on second-degree murder charges in the death of their son.

They were arrested a month prior, when Marley Perrilloux, 5, was found unresponsive alongside his father at a gas station. The child was taken to a hospital, where he died of starvation. He weighed 19 pounds when he died, according to detectives.

After executing a search warrant of the home, detectives said the inside of the residence was in poor condition and barely livable due to the parents' negligence.