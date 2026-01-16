APSO: Parents arrested for starvation death of five-year-old son; child weighed 19 pounds

GEISMAR - Two parents were arrested after their five-year-old son died as a result of their neglect, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say on Jan. 1, they responded to a medical emergency involving a juvenile at a gas station. They located Marley Perilloux, 5, who was unresponsive alongside his father, Marlon.

The child was taken to the hospital where he later died; detectives also said he was 19 pounds at the time of his death.

Detectives opened an investigation after apparent injuries and additional concerns of child neglect, including severe malnourishment. Detectives executed a search warrant, saying the inside of the home was in poor condition and barely livable due to Perilloux and the mother, Raynisa Young’s, negligence.

Marlon Perilloux and Raynisa Young were booked for negligent homicide, second-degree cruelty to juveniles, possession with attempt to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal carrying of weapons. More charges may be pending, deputies said.