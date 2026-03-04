66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSP: Five 18-wheelers involved in I-10 wrecks at Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, both directions blocked

4 hours 49 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, March 04 2026 Mar 4, 2026 March 04, 2026 2:33 PM March 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

WHISKEY BAY - Both directions of I-10 at the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge were closed due to wrecks involving multiple 18-wheelers.

Police officials said five 18-wheelers were involved in crashes on both the east and west sides.

Louisiana State Police issued a travel advisory, saying they are working multiple crashes in the area and that motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

The eastbound side of the bridge was reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m. The westbound side reopened just before 6:30 p.m.

No other information is immediately available.

