Parents of 5-year-old who starved to death indicted for murder

GONZALES - The parents of a 5-year-old who starved to death were formally charged with murder on Monday.

Ascension Parish District Attorney Ricky Babin said that 33-year-old Marlon Perrilloux and 27-year-old Raynisa Young were indicted for second-degree murder and possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute following the death of their son.

The pair was arrested on Jan. 2 after first responders were called to a gas station where Marley Perrilloux, 5, was found unresponsive alongside his father, Marlon.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he later died due to starvation. Detectives said he weighed 19 pounds at the time of his death.

After executing a search warrant of the home, detectives noted that the inside of the residence was in poor condition and barely livable due to the parents' negligence.