59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Parents of 5-year-old who starved to death indicted for murder

2 hours 23 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, February 02 2026 Feb 2, 2026 February 02, 2026 3:17 PM February 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - The parents of a 5-year-old who starved to death were formally charged with murder on Monday. 

Ascension Parish District Attorney Ricky Babin said that 33-year-old Marlon Perrilloux and 27-year-old Raynisa Young were indicted for second-degree murder and possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute following the death of their son.

The pair was arrested on Jan. 2 after first responders were called to a gas station where Marley Perrilloux, 5, was found unresponsive alongside his father, Marlon. 

The child was taken to a hospital, where he later died due to starvation. Detectives said he weighed 19 pounds at the time of his death. 

Trending News

After executing a search warrant of the home, detectives noted that the inside of the residence was in poor condition and barely livable due to the parents' negligence.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days