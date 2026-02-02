Latest Weather Blog
Parents of 5-year-old who starved to death indicted for murder
GONZALES - The parents of a 5-year-old who starved to death were formally charged with murder on Monday.
Ascension Parish District Attorney Ricky Babin said that 33-year-old Marlon Perrilloux and 27-year-old Raynisa Young were indicted for second-degree murder and possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute following the death of their son.
The pair was arrested on Jan. 2 after first responders were called to a gas station where Marley Perrilloux, 5, was found unresponsive alongside his father, Marlon.
The child was taken to a hospital, where he later died due to starvation. Detectives said he weighed 19 pounds at the time of his death.
After executing a search warrant of the home, detectives noted that the inside of the residence was in poor condition and barely livable due to the parents' negligence.
