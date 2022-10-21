80°
Starlink satellites spotted over capital area Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - A string of satellites launched by SpaceX was once again highly visible in the night sky over Baton Rouge on Thursday.
Several onlookers captured video of the light formation, which is actually a cluster of satellites powering SpaceX's internet service. The satellites orbit the planet with varying visibility based on several factors.
You can check here for a schedule of when the satellites are most clearly visible in your area.
