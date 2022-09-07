The Starlink satellites spotted over Baton Rouge

If you look closely, you may be able to see a faint line of what appears to be meteors in the sky. This is actually the Starlink satellites that were launched by SpaceX. You can track them here.

Marty Blair caught this video around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.





Be sure to send your weather pictures and videos to weather@wbrz.com.