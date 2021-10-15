Staffing shortage could affect LSU post-game contraflow plans

BATON ROUGE - From restaurants to hospitals, staffing shortages are affecting everyday operations for businesses all over the country. An LSU game day is no exception.

“Post-COVID there’s less supply of game day staffing. Whether that’s police, concessions, or hospitality staff. The supply of those employees has gone down," said Cody Worsham with LSU Athletics.

Officials are concerned it could affect contraflow plans if enough police are not readily available to enforce it.

“Our goal is to contraflow everything," Worsham said. "If we’re not able, probably the biggest question mark will be River Road. The plan for that would be if we can’t contraflow River Road because of a staffing shortage, then we would open up Nicholson as quickly as we can and try to direct traffic from Skip Bertman there."

The parking lot on River Road was nearly full Friday afternoon. For fans like Les Burl, post-game traffic is not a concern because he has an RV.

“I just sit here have a couple of cocktails and watch all the traffic," said Burl.

LSU officials recommend Tiger fans stay after the game for a while if they want to avoid the traffic. Which is exactly what Burl tells his friends to do.

“Well they hang around til' probably 11 o'clock after the game and once the contraflow leaves, they leave," Burl said. "Otherwise they’re sitting in traffic forever trying to get out."

Click here to see the 2021 contraflow plan.