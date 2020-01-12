59°
Stabbing at motel leaves two injured Thursday morning

1 year 5 months 4 days ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 August 09, 2018 9:21 AM August 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were transported to an area hospital after a stabbing at a motel.

The incident was reported at the Staring Motel on Staring Lane before 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Sources say, one person was in serious condition and the second person was stable. No names have been released.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.

