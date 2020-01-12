59°
Stabbing at motel leaves two injured Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Two people were transported to an area hospital after a stabbing at a motel.
The incident was reported at the Staring Motel on Staring Lane before 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Sources say, one person was in serious condition and the second person was stable. No names have been released.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
