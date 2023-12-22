St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street

BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge will be hosting a Christmas dinner on December 25th at their shelter on Convention Street.

The menu includes turkey, yams, cranberry sauce, rice dressing, green beans, and dessert.

This is Sacred Heart church's first time partnering with St. Vincent de Paul to feed the needy.

"I love the idea of setting an example for my children of giving back to the community and the less fortunate," said McKinlia Laphand with Sacred Heart. "It also shows them to be grateful for the things that they have."

Not only will there be food, there will be shopping, groceries, toys, and clothing.

Each year, St. Vincent partners with Sylvia's Toys for Christmas to give out gifts to children. Bishop Michael Duca helped hand them out last Saturday, and he will be back on Christmas day to give out even more.

For volunteers, having a community like this encourages them to remember their religious connections to the holidays.

"[Jesus] came into the world just for me, so it's nothing for me to do something for the people that he's created," said Denise Terrance with St. Vincent de Paul.