62°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Tammany fire crew rescues 13-year-old from chest-deep mud
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Fire crews worked for two hours Friday night to free a 13-year-old stuck in the mud.
St. Tammany Fire District No. 12 rescued the boy stuck in chest-deep mud around 9 p.m. The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital out of precautions.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU students aim for national prize with unique PR campaign for good...
-
Nearby businesses pleased with progress on new Amazon fulfillment center at site...
-
Gonzales residents prepare to host the city's first ever Mardi Gras parade
-
LSU baseball fans excited to be back in The Box
-
Head of State Police admits agency broke the law sanitizing top leaders'...