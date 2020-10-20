St. Tammany authorities ID two individuals found dead in SUV near Big Branch Wildlife Refuge

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Two bodies were found Saturday, dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a vehicle parked near Big Branch national wildlife refuge in Lacombe, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sunday, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's office released the names of the two deceased individuals. Both victims were from Covington and authorities have identified them as 21-year-old Qile Sanders and 20-year-old Ellis Sylvanus III.

According to WWL-TV, the coroner has not determined if the deaths were a homicide, James Hartman, a spokesman with the coroner's office said.

Deputies found the car around 3:30 p.m. Saturday when a passerby contacted the sheriff's office about an SUV parked on Bremerman Road, inside the Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge.

When deputies looked inside, they found the two victims, dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Few details in the killings were released Saturday, but Sunday the sheriff's office said their investigation into the case was ongoing and urged anyone with additional information to come forward by calling (985) 898-2338.







