St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office reviewing actions of Patterson Police officer

PATTERSON - A Patterson police officer is under independent review after video from a June traffic stop showed him taking a man to the ground during an arrest.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed the officer in the video is Sam Tezeno. The sheriff's office has made clear this is an independent review, not a criminal investigation.

The video spread on social media and drew residents to a council meeting on Tuesday where they raised concerns about Tezeno's conduct, both in the video and in past interactions with the public.

"Citizens from different ages, races, nationalities, and walks of life have shared concerns about his approach to protecting and serving. This has created frustration and fear," a resident said.

At the meeting, Mayor Rodney Grogan told residents that state law limits what he can do without the elected police chief taking action first.

"I do not have the power to hire, suspend or fire anyone without the recommendation from the elected chief of police," Grogan said.

Patterson police records show a 48-year-old man, believed to be the person in the video, was booked on a stop sign violation, disturbing the peace and resisting an officer.

Multiple online reports claim Tezeno worked for at least six other Lafayette-area law enforcement agencies over the last four years. WBRZ independently confirmed he previously worked for the St. Martinville Police Department, where he was terminated, and the Church Point Police Department, where he resigned.

WBRZ went to Patterson Police headquarters and called multiple times, but was unable to reach Police Chief Garrett Grogan. In a social media statement posted a day after the June incident, Chief Grogan asked the public not to make assumptions until the sheriff's office review is complete.

Once the sheriff's office wraps up its review, the findings will be forwarded to Patterson Police. Chief Grogan will decide whether disciplinary action, additional training, or termination is warranted.