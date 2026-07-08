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Sports2-a-Days Preview: Parkview Baptist Eagles

1 hour 20 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, July 08 2026 Jul 8, 2026 July 08, 2026 7:35 PM July 08, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The Parkview Baptist Eagles are looking to build on the foundation laid a season ago, but ascend to new heights in 2026 due to the large number of returning players they have on their roster.

Head coach Devin Ducote led the Eagles to a 6-6 record a season ago but with 12-14 players returning from that team he feels like they can level up this season and continue their cause to reach their potential.

Quarterback Grayson Rogers is back for a full-time starting role and running back Marquis Franklin returns after a 2,000 yard rushing effort in 2025.

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A pair of starters on the offensive line and a veteran defensive unit has Coach Ducote feeling like they have the pieces on this years Eagle roster to playing deep into the playoffs once again.

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