BRPD: Man wanted after 11-month-old tested positive for cocaine, admitted to PICU

BATON ROUGE - A man is wanted for cruelty to juveniles after an 11-month-old under his care tested positive for cocaine and was submitted to the pediatric intensive care unit.

A warrant for Farius Woodard, 36, said that the police were contacted in March for a possible overdose after an 11-month-old was taken to the hospital for choking and going unconscious. Cocaine was found in the child's system, and she had to undergo surgery to remove food and foreign matter from her lungs.

The warrant said officials could smell "a strong odor of marijuana" emanating from Woodard and the child's mother. Both denied using cocaine.

Officials searched their home and located two "crack pipes" in the kitchen. There were also two digital scales and an extended gun magazine inside a Bluey backpack, which had diapers and baby bottles inside.

Woodard admitted to police that the backpack belonged to him. He also told police that he believed the child was exposed to cocaine while he smoked marijuana in a park, and then he fed her the dinner should choke on afterward. However, he later tested positive for cocaine.

Woodard was booked for possession of schedule I controlled dangerous substances and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies in March. He is currently wanted for second-degree cruelty to juveniles issued on Thursday.