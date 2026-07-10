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LSP: Man arrested for negligent homicide after husband, wife killed in Livingston Parish crash
LIVINGSTON - A man was arrested for negligent homicide after a crash that killed a husband and wife on La. Highway 42, Louisiana State Police said.
Officials said around 7:20 a.m., a box truck driven by Brandon Koehnke, 30, of Denham Springs crossed the centerline in a right-hand curve and struck another vehicle head-on. Linda Watts, 64, and Joseph Watts, 62, were pronounced dead on the scene.
Koehnke sustained minor injuries and was booked on two counts of negligent homicide and one count of improper lane usage after he was released from the hospital.
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The crash remains under investigation.
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