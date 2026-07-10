Daughters of the British Empire donates $44,498 to East Baton Rouge Council on Aging

BATON ROUGE — The Daughters of the British Empire donated $44,498.50 to the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging to support programs that help seniors access resources and stay connected to their community.

The ceremonial check presentation took place Friday morning at The Lotus Center.

The Daughters of the British Empire is an organization that has been active for more than 100 years, with the aim of uniting women of British or Commonwealth of Nations heritage living in America through sisterhood, volunteering and charitable causes with a focus on senior care.

The donation goes to the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, which works to improve the lives of seniors in East Baton Rouge Parish.