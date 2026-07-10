Sports2-a-Days Preview: Slaughter Knights

SLAUGHTER, La. - Slaughter Knights head coach Patrick Clarkson has had some of his seniors since their eighth-grade years, so he's had four full years to teach and instill his system. With the Knights coming off an 8-4 season, the best so far in Clarkston's tenure, Slaughter wants to continue that momentum heading into 2026.

The Knights run things a little bit differently. They run the old school Wing-T offense, which relies heavily on the run game and misdirection. Albert Eubanks will be one of the guys in the backfield expected to carry the load on that front. The offense only has three starters coming back in total, with Phillip McKnight and Dewayne Miller both returning on the offensive line.

On defense, the Knights return five starters, all of whom come from their front six. Not a single player in the Knights' secondary started last year, which is expected to be the main issue with their team this season. Eubanks is going to have time at free safety, however, and is expected to have a large role on both sides of the ball.