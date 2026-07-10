Knock Knock Children's Museum unveils new sponsors of the Story Tree reading library

BATON ROUGE — The Knock Knock Children's Museum unveiled the new sponsors of the Story Tree on Friday.

Kathy Martin and Roy Martin III, along with RoyOMartin, were announced as the new sponsors of the Story Tree, which brings literacy to life through playful learning.

The partnership is fitting as Roy O Martin, centered in Alexandria, built its business around growing trees through programs like WoodWorks, which introduces students to careers in the forest products industry.

"Sponsoring a Learning Zone shaped like a tree and dedicated to literacy and discovery, beautifully reflects the Martin family's commitment to nurturing a new generation of young learners," Christina Melton, Knock Knock Museum's Executive Director, said.

The company previously served as the sponsor of the museum's Storybook Soiree from 2023 to 2025, with the Martin family supporting the museum's Access for All initiative, which expands access for children with special needs.