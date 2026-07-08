Southern Jaguar football lands two on All-SWAC preseason team awards list

Baton Rouge - The Southern Jaguars are in the middle of a program rebuild, but there were two player on its current roster that garnered enough attention to merit landing on the SWAC's preseason awards list, safety Herman Brister III and running back Trey Holly.

Southern finished the 2025 season with a 2-10 record and fired head coach Terrence Graves opening the door for new head coach Marshall Faulk to take over before the new year.

A rebuilt roster and new leadership has the Jaguar faithful hoping that the end of the year awards list will not only feature more Jaguars than two, but also more wins than just two.

The preseason selections were voted on by the league's head coaches and sports information directors.

More information and the entire preseason list can be found below in a release from the SWAC.



Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body was selected as the 2026 SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year after earning First Team All-SWAC honors at quarterback. Jackson State defensive back Kam Sallis was named the 2026 SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year while also earning First Team All-SWAC recognition.



Alabama State paced all member institutions with a league-high nine preseason all-conference selections. Jackson State, Bethune-Cookman, and Alcorn State each followed with six selections to tie for second-most among SWAC member institutions. Prairie View A&M, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Alabama A&M each placed five student-athletes on the preseason teams.



The 2026 SWAC football season is scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 27, with teams once again competing for division championships and a berth in the 2026 SWAC Football Championship Game.



A complete listing of preseason team selections is listed below.



2026 SWAC Football Preseason Awards



Offensive Player of the Year

Andrew Body, Alabama State



Defensive Player of the Year

Kam Sallis, Jackson State



2026 Preseason All-SWAC First Team



Offense

Quarterback: Andrew Body, Alabama State

Running Back: Jaylen Jennings, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Running Back: Chase Bingmon, Prairie View A&M

Offensive Line: Elijah Baker, Alabama State

Offensive Line: Calvin McMillian, Prairie View A&M

Offensive Line: Quaveon Davis, Jackson State

Offensive Line: Christian Loving, Bethune-Cookman

Offensive Line: Cameran Rogers, Alcorn State

Wide Receiver: Nate Rembert, Jackson State

Wide Receiver: D'Avery Robinson, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Tight End: Travon Jones, Prairie View A&M



Defense

Defensive Line: Malik Gucake, Prairie View A&M

Defensive Line: Eric Thomas Jr., Alcorn State

Defensive Line: Arenza Davis, Alabama A&M

Defensive Line: Michael Joiner Jr., Alabama State

Linebacker: Danarius Hilliard, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Linebacker: Wyatt Wright, Alabama A&M

Linebacker: Stephen Sparrow Jr., Bethune-Cookman

Defensive Back: Ta'Shaun Sims, Alabama State

Defensive Back: Kam Sallis, Jackson State

Defensive Back: Eric Zachery, Prairie View A&M

Defensive Back: Herman Brister III, Southern



Specialists

Place Kicker: David Faulk, Alabama A&M

Punter: Demetrion Duvall, Alcorn State

Return Specialist: Nehemiah Hixon, Alabama State

Long Snapper: Cole Hash, Bethune-Cookman



2026 Preseason All-SWAC Second Team



Offense

Quarterback: Jared Lockhart, Jackson State

Running Back: Trey Holly, Southern

Running Back: Jamarie Hostzclaw, Alabama State

Offensive Line: Dezmond Penn, Alabama State

Offensive Line: Abe Diallo, Alcorn State

Offensive Line: Jayden Daniels, Texas Southern

Offensive Line: Alexander Vigil, Grambling State

Offensive Line: Nick Carter, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Wide Receiver: Roriyon Richardson, Texas Southern

Wide Receiver: Jordan Chambers-Smith, Alabama A&M

Tight End: Kordell Rodgers, Texas Southern



Defense

Defensive Line: Marquis Cagle, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Defensive Line: Malik Stinnett, Bethune-Cookman

Defensive Line: Kenneth Andrews, Alcorn State

Defensive Line: Isaiah Washburn, Bethune-Cookman

Linebacker: Marcellius Johnson, Grambling State

Linebacker: Carmello Jones, Jackson State

Linebacker: Douglas Franklin, Mississippi Valley State

Defensive Back: Naim Lassiter, Bethune-Cookman

Defensive Back: Keon Handley Jr., Alabama A&M

Defensive Back: KJ Chisholm, Jackson State

Defensive Back: Tayvion Haney, Alcorn State



Specialists

Place Kicker: Andrew Abu-Akel, Alabama State

Return Specialist: Jay'Shaun Johnson, Grambling State

Long Snapper: Garrett Wilemon, Alabama State