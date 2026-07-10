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Plaquemine Police Department receives stuffed animal donations to distribute to kids in crisis

1 hour 40 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, July 10 2026 Jul 10, 2026 July 10, 2026 10:24 AM July 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

PLAQUEMINE — The Plaquemine Police Department received several boxes full of stuffed animals from a group providing toys for first responders to help comfort kids in crisis.

The officers will distribute the toys to children they encounter in precarious situations while performing their duties. 

Lila's Patrol Pals also donated the toys for officers to give kids "that may simply just need a 'pick me up.'"

"I'm sure these gifts will bring joy to those children that need a 'friend' while going through a rough patch," Plaquemine Police said. 

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