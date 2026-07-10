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Ponchatoula market vendor arrested for allegedly stealing from fellow vendors

2 hours 1 minute 59 seconds ago Friday, July 10 2026 Jul 10, 2026 July 10, 2026 5:32 PM July 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — A booth vendor at a local market was arrested after surveillance video showed him stealing merchandise from fellow vendors, according to Ponchatoula police.

Ponchatoula Police Department responded to a theft at Mother Mulberry's Market on July 7. Officers learned Jayce Billiot, a booth vendor at the market, was allegedly stealing merchandise from other vendors at the location.

The thefts were captured on surveillance video showing Billiot taking items from multiple vendors. Following the investigation, a judge signed an arrest warrant for Billiot.

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On July 9, Billiot was arrested for theft and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Jail. 

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