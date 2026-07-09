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Ben Miles continues coaching legacy in Baton Rouge

1 hour 38 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2026 Jul 9, 2026 July 09, 2026 6:54 PM July 09, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - Ben Miles will start his coaching career in the same city that his grew up in and where his father would win a national title in the game.

The younger Miles is coaching at Southern as the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator on a new staff for new Jaguar head coach Marshall Faulk. 

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Ben is hoping to use his father Les' blueprint for relationship building to lay a foundation for future success both on the Bluff but also throughout his coaching career.

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