Sports2-a-Days Preview: Liberty Patriots

BATON ROUGE - Liberty Patriot football fans will see plenty of new faces this season. Sure, the Patriots have a new head coach with Devyn Baker taking the reins of the program, but Liberty is set to return only three starters from their 2025 team after graduating 30 seniors.

Just one of those starters played defense last year: cornerback Jermaine Williams, but that doesn't mean the Patriots lack talent on that side of the ball. Coach Baker expects the defensive line to be the main strength of his team, with Dakari Davis leading the way.

While inexperience is a concern throughout the roster, that is especially true in the quarterback room. There's a three-man battle for the starting job, but there are some nice pieces elsewhere on the offense. Jackson Broussard is set to be the workhorse for the Patriots in the run game, with Bryson Smith and Caleb Handy as options in the passing game at wide receiver.

Just a year removed from graduating all those seniors and a 4-6 record, Coach Baker himself said he expects the team to take some lumps during the 2026 season, but also said that he and his staff are in this for the long haul.