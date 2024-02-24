St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith passed away Saturday

ST. MARY PARISH - St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith passed away Saturday after five years in the position, the sheriff's office said Saturday afternoon.

Smith, an Army Veteran who served in Vietnam, leaves behind his wife Karen McGoff, their six children and two great-grandchildren. He had 47 years of experience in law enforcement and retired from the sheriff's office once in 1994, but ran for sheriff and was elected in December 2018.

KWBJ reported that Sheriff Smith was battling an illness and promoted Chief Deputy Gary Driskell to interim Sheriff. Driskell was elected in October 2023 and his term was expected to start in July 2024.