St. Luke's Episcopal holds worship service in gym after fire destroys sanctuary

Sunday, February 18 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Congregation members gathered in the gym at St. Luke's Episcopal on Sunday morning to worship. 

Saturday morning, a fire destroyed St. Luke's sanctuary—a landmark that has stood on Goodwood Boulevard for more than 60 years. 

Despite the venue change, Sunday's service was full and the spirit among congregants was strong even while many were still reeling from what happened. 

"I woke up this morning after not the best night's sleep. When I woke up I thought, 'Man, that was one of the worst dreams I've ever had.' As I started to wake up I realized no, this is real. This is really happening," Father Bryan Owen said. 

To watch Sunday's service, click here. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is still working to determine what started the blaze. 

