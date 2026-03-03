83°
Latest Weather Blog
Three people taken to hospital in wreck along Nicholson Drive in St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL — A wreck in St. Gabriel sent three people to the hospital and shut down Nicholson Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
One of the three people was airlifted to a hospital, but is in stable condition, according to Acadian Ambulance officials. The two others were taken by ambulance, but their condition was not immediately known.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. along Nicholson Drive, near the intersection with La. 74. Nicholson was shut down between La. 74 and Bayou Paul Road for a short time but has since been reopened.
It is not yet known what caused the crash.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Worker taken to hospital after bucket truck catches fire
-
Albany man killed in I-10 accident that snarled traffic near Grosse Tete...
-
Two Istrouma High employees on admin leave after gun goes off in...
-
Ponchatoula Police Department searching for several people in connection with thefts
-
Livingston Parish Schools opens kindergarten registration for 2026-27 school year
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman