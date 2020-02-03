St. Landry Parish swears in new District Attorney

OPELOUSAS - Charles Cravins was sworn in as St. Landry Parish District Attorney, Saturday.

KATC reports that Cravins took the oath before an Opelousas crowd in the Delta Grand Theater.

The Army Veteran said he believes "there's a responsiblity, there's an obligation, a duty, and it's your turn to do it, that's how I feel."

Cravins worked alongside former DA, Earl Taylor since 1997, and Taylor was quick to offer his support of Cravins.

"He is worthy," Taylor told KATC, "and will make a wonderful DA."

Cravins has an extensive history of public service, he served as Regional Director and Governmental Affairs Coordinator for the fourth Congressional District.

He was appointed to the role of Chief Administrative Officer of the St. Landry DA's office in 1997 and worked as an adjunct professor at Southern University Law Center.

He also served as the lead trial attorney in dozens of civil and criminal cases before various Federal, State, and City Courts.

During his speech, Cravins summed up his outlook on service by saying, "You're not better than anyone else, and nobody is better than you. I just think that's something I live by. I believe everybody is the same."