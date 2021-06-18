75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Jude Dream Home winner chosen Friday afternoon

3 hours 5 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, June 18 2021 Jun 18, 2021 June 18, 2021 4:40 PM June 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – The winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway was selected live on Channel 2 Friday afternoon.

Stephen Cody of Baton Rouge was picked as the recipient of the $635,000 Dream Home in the trendy Pointe-Marie planned community off River Road. The beautiful home is nestled among the fields and trees along the Mississippi River about eleven miles from downtown Baton Rouge.

The home features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3,200 sq. ft.
Alvarez Construction is building the home, which also features a private master patio and second-floor gathering and entertaining areas.

Another entrant, Norman Sparrow, was picked as this year's winner of a 2021 Genesis G70, courtesy of All Star Automotive.

Trending News

Other winners included Nancy Juniper who won the Early Bird prize of a $10,000 American Express Gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial. Darryl Shuttleworth of Pride, Louisiana was awarded free groceries for a year, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days