St. Jude Dream Home winner chosen Friday afternoon

BATON ROUGE – The winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway was selected live on Channel 2 Friday afternoon.

Stephen Cody of Baton Rouge was picked as the recipient of the $635,000 Dream Home in the trendy Pointe-Marie planned community off River Road. The beautiful home is nestled among the fields and trees along the Mississippi River about eleven miles from downtown Baton Rouge.

The home features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3,200 sq. ft.

Alvarez Construction is building the home, which also features a private master patio and second-floor gathering and entertaining areas.

Another entrant, Norman Sparrow, was picked as this year's winner of a 2021 Genesis G70, courtesy of All Star Automotive.

Other winners included Nancy Juniper who won the Early Bird prize of a $10,000 American Express Gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial. Darryl Shuttleworth of Pride, Louisiana was awarded free groceries for a year, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.