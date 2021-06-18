Latest Weather Blog
St. Jude Dream Home winner chosen Friday afternoon
BATON ROUGE – The winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway was selected live on Channel 2 Friday afternoon.
Stephen Cody of Baton Rouge was picked as the recipient of the $635,000 Dream Home in the trendy Pointe-Marie planned community off River Road. The beautiful home is nestled among the fields and trees along the Mississippi River about eleven miles from downtown Baton Rouge.
The home features 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3,200 sq. ft.
Alvarez Construction is building the home, which also features a private master patio and second-floor gathering and entertaining areas.
Another entrant, Norman Sparrow, was picked as this year's winner of a 2021 Genesis G70, courtesy of All Star Automotive.
Trending News
Other winners included Nancy Juniper who won the Early Bird prize of a $10,000 American Express Gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial. Darryl Shuttleworth of Pride, Louisiana was awarded free groceries for a year, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Club patrons won't let storms stop their fun
-
Nakamoto: Emails show State Police looked at ways to limit liability after...
-
More people adopting 'do it yourself' mentality as neighbors help clear drainage...
-
Thieves spotted stealing packages in Livingston Parish neighborhood
-
Ascension Parish moves forward with 9-month building moratorium