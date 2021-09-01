St. John the Baptist Parish remains under curfew, boil water advisory

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST - As St. John the Baptist Parish continues to recover from the impact of Hurricane Ida, local leaders are taking steps to increase public safety.

Curfew

One such step is the implementation of a curfew that is currently in place from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m.

Officials say the purpose of the curfew is to prevent travel on dark roads and to assist the St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Office with protecting property.

At least 18,607 are without power across the Parish as of Wednesday morning, and these outages also affect traffic lights.

Supply Distribution

In hopes of keeping locals with the needed necessities, Parish leaders have set up distribution sites. At these locations, locals will be provided with tarps, water, and MRE's (Meal, Ready-to-Eat) via drive-thru.

The following distribution sites are open to the public:

-Wallace Fire Station (5733 Hwy.18, Vacherie (Wallace)

-REGALA Gym (200 REGALA Park Road, Reserve)

Boil Water Advisory

In addition to this, officials say as water is slowly being restored, all water customers in St. John Parish remain under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice.

They're advising residents to boil water for one minute before consuming it.