St. James Parish Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman, former Baton Rouge resident
BATON ROUGE - Police are seeking assistance on a missing 45-year-old woman who they suspect might be in Baton Rouge Thursday.
According to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, Nekisha Moses from Vacharie left her parents' residence on Park Lane, in Vacherie, on March 1, 2024, around 5 p.m. She lived in Baton Rouge within the past few months before returning to Vacherie to live with her parents. Police believe she may have returned to the Baton Rouge area.
Moses was last seen wearing a white ankle length dress with a red and blue block design and also a black head wrap. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nekisha Moses is urged to contact St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-562-200.
