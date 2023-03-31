St. Helena high school sees second break-in over weekend

GREENSBURG - Police are investigating a break-in that happened over the weekend at St. Helena College and Career Academy. It's the second time the new school has been broken into in just two months.

Investigators say minor damage to the school’s office doors and door frames in the front administrative area of the new building was observed. Greensburg PD said money was taken out of a safe in the office area, but they've yet to determine how it was removed from the locked safe. School administrators said the cash in the safe was from a sporting event that was held at the school Friday night.

The parish superintendent said a break-in happened at the year-old school recently as well with minimal amounts of damage noted by investigators. Suspects in that break-in were caught almost immediately. In that case, it was determined that students broke into the administrative areas of the school in order to steal food.

The Greensburg Police Department says they’re working with the school district at this time to develop suspects in a swift manner.

Open for less than a year, around 430 students between seventh and twelfth grade attend the facility.

School officials said the debris associated with the break-in will be cleaned up by the time students return to classes on Thursday.