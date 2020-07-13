St. George Fire crews respond to house fire on Fedora Way

ST. GEORGE - St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 8100 block of Fedora Way shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday evening.

The first unit arrived to find fire coming from the back windows. No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire was under control around 9:22 p.m.

There were no injuries.

The house sustained heavy fire damage and utilities to the house were severed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.