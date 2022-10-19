St. Gabriel man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian walking along highway

BELLE ROSE - A man walking along a Louisiana highway was hit and killed early Sunday morning, but his body was not found until hours after the crash.

According to State Police, 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle was walking along LA-998 when he was hit by a car around 1:30 a.m. Troopers were notified of the body around 8 a.m.

Investigators said the suspect, 34-year-old James Landry of St. Gabriel, was arrested for the hit-and-run crash.

Troopers said Landry was driving a 2018 Lincoln Continental with damage to the passenger side, which troopers believe was the suspect vehicle.

Landry was charged with felony hit and run and driving with a suspended license.