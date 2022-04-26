St. Agnes still looking out for the community after gas explosion

BATON ROUGE - St. Agnes Church gave out meals Tuesday morning, even though a gas leak caused an explosion in the cafeteria on Monday and left two people injured.

Diane Quaadir lives next to the church and said her lawn was covered in glass after the explosion.

Thanks to the church, all of the glass was picked up by the following afternoon.

"Glass was on top of the roof, all by the windows, the side of the house and in the grass. They picked up glass out of the yard, vacuumed it up," Quaadir said.

St. Agnes also feeds those in need and shelters women and children. Quaadir says the church is important to people in the area. She says that the pastor and other members checked on neighbors after the explosion.

"He came over yesterday, him and the secretary, apologizing and caring about us here, and said that they put us first...he meant that—he is a man of his word," Quaadir said.

Quaadir says she is grateful that even in troubling times, the church is still putting the community first.

"For someone who has helped the community to come over and help me too in his time of need—look what happened over there. Look how many people are injured and then he comes over to see if we are okay."

Despite the damage, the church will continue to give out meals all while trying to figure out what's next for the building.