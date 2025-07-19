Sports2-a-Days Preview: Ponchatoula Green Wave

PONCHATOULA - It's a rebuilding year for head coach Tim Walters and the Ponchatoula Green Wave.

After a 2-8 season in 2024, they're looking to improve, but it won't be easy with a fairly young and inexperience roster.

The Green Wave return four starting players on offense and four on defense. This squad will feature a first-year starting quarterback in Jackson Aucoin. However, Ponchatoula is experienced in the trenches. Three of their offensive returners are on the offensive line and the fourth is a tight end.

Defensively, Ponchatoula has one returning defensive lineman and defensive back. They also return two starting linebackers.

While their trench play will be their strength, their lack of experience can be a weakness.

The growing pains will be inevitable, but Coach Walters is optimistic heading into year two at the helm.

Ponchatoula opens their season at home against the Walker Wildcats on Sept. 5.