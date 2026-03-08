Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in Livingston Parish wreck involving 18-wheeler, SUV

SATSUMA - A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital on Sunday afternoon after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV.

The Town of Livingston Police Department said the victim was seriously injured but in stable condition.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash, which happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of interstate 12 near the Satsuma exit.

Video from the crash site showed a wrecked motorcycle in the middle of the road.

No more information was immediately available.