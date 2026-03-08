Car crashes into home on Keel Avenue

BATON ROUGE — A vehicle ran into a house on Keel Avenue Sunday evening, leaving a large hole in the side of the structure.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.

Deputies said the driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, but no one inside the house waws injured.

No information has been released.