Car crashes into home on Keel Avenue
BATON ROUGE — A vehicle ran into a house on Keel Avenue Sunday evening, leaving a large hole in the side of the structure.
The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.
Deputies said the driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, but no one inside the house waws injured.
No information has been released.
