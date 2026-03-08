70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car crashes into home on Keel Avenue

3 hours 6 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, March 08 2026 Mar 8, 2026 March 08, 2026 7:50 PM March 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A vehicle ran into a house on Keel Avenue Sunday evening, leaving a large hole in the side of the structure. 

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.

Deputies said the driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital to be evaluated, but no one inside the house waws injured. 

Trending News

No information has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days