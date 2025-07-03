Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-A-Days: Istrouma Indians
BATON ROUGE - After coach Sid Edwards was named the new Mayor-President of East Baton Rouge Parish, the Istrouma Indians were on the hunt for their next head football coach.
Now, the Indians are under the direction of Point Coupee native, Brian Glover. Glover comes back to the area after a stint as the head coach at East Jefferson.
Glover made it clear that he is looking to build on the foundation coach Edwards laid during his time at Istrouma.
The Indians had a 9-4 record last season with a run in the playoffs that saw them in the quarterfinals. This year, they return about six starters both offensively and defensively.
They are without do-it-all athlete, Kyree Paul, after he graduated, but they do return quarterback Frank Alexander and running back Carmelo Daigre. Coach Glover believes the Indians' running game will be one of their biggest strengths this season.
Istrouma kicks off their season at home against Collegiate Baton Rouge on Sept. 5.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested for attempted first-degree murder after April shooting investigation
-
Body of missing boater identified, recovered off Lake Pontchartrain shore
-
Former BREC Aquatics Director says internal missteps stalled Liberty Lagoon's launch
-
Body recovered off Lake Pontchartrain shore amid search for missing boater
-
Mayor says parish is renegotiating contract to continue woody waste disposal