Sports2-A-Days: Glen Oaks Panthers

BATON ROUGE - As the 2025 high school football season approaches, Glen Oaks is putting in the offseason work in order to accomplish big goals this fall.

The Panthers have not made the playoffs since 2010, and third-year head coach Anthony Jones wants to take them there.

After a 3-7 record last season, the Panthers return about 11 starters total. This year's squad will feature a sophomore quarterback, two veteran running backs and a cornerback that coach Jones has a lot of faith in.

The area where Glen Oaks is trying to make stronger is the offensive line. They don't have the numbers as some other schools do, so they're working with the big guys in the trenches to get stronger before the season.

However, Jones believes the run game and the secondary will be a strength for Glen Oaks this season.

The Panthers start their season at home against Belaire on Sept. 5.