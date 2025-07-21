85°
Sports2-a-Days: Dutchtown Griffins
GEISMAR - The 2025 Dutchtown football team will look a lot different than the 2024 version.
The Griffins have 41 seniors to replace from a team that went 8-2 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
As head coach Guy Mistretta enters his 9th season at the helm at Dutchtown, he only has three returning starters from 2024. All three of those starters are on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Martell Rogers, offensive lineman England Phillips, and tight end Zach Dotter provide the starting experience for the Griffins. Owen Fletcher and Clay Walker-Vice are competing for the starting quarterback job.
On the defensive side, Dutchtown will have 11 new starters when they start the season at home against Madison Prep on September 5.
