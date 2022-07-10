Sports2-a-Days: Broadmoor Buccaneers

BATON ROUGE - It's been a rough go for Broadmoor the last few years. The 2021 season saw the Bucs winless.

First-year head coach Yasin Sarah is looking to bring a little life to the program after being on staff for the past five seasons. He'll do it with a strong nucleus of players as he'll inherit 15 returning starters.