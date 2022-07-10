80°
Latest Weather Blog
Sports2-a-Days: Broadmoor Buccaneers
BATON ROUGE - It's been a rough go for Broadmoor the last few years. The 2021 season saw the Bucs winless.
Trending News
First-year head coach Yasin Sarah is looking to bring a little life to the program after being on staff for the past five seasons. He'll do it with a strong nucleus of players as he'll inherit 15 returning starters.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Government Street businesses bustling despite recent closures
-
Father charged with negligent homicide after 4-year-old shot himself on Prescott Road
-
After avoiding charges for 9 years, man indicted in his wife's grisly...
-
Episcopal great Jimmy Williams dies at age 43
-
Homeowner dealing with damage after phony cop crashed stolen car into her...