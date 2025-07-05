84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sports2-A-Days: Albany Hornets

Saturday, July 05 2025
By: Brie Andras

ALBANY - After spending the last half of the 2024 season as the interim head coach, Travis Mikel was named the full time guy for the 2025 season. From there, he hit the ground running to revamp Albany High football's 3-7 record.

This year, the Hornets return about 15 starters. They have about eight returning starters on offense and about seven on defense.

Mikel says Albany is most experienced at offensive line, linebacker and defensive back. There is a four-way quarterback battle on going this offseason as well as four guys competing for carries at running back.

Although those guys are competing for starting roles on this Hornets team, Coach Mikel says that they will rotate guys in certain positions throughout the season. 

Mikel says that this team's biggest strength is their love for competition. He thinks that will make them better players and a better team as a whole.

As far as a weakness, he stresses to his team about running the ball better and also stopping the run. 

Albany starts their season on the road against Westminster Christian Academy on Sept. 5.

