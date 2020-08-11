Latest Weather Blog
SpongeBob execs to create spin-off featuring fan favorite from Bikini Bottom
One of Nickelodeon's favorite sidekick cartoon characters is going to become the star of his own show.
Patrick Star of “SpongeBob Squarepants” is set to star in his own spinoff series according to Variety.
“The Patrick Star Show” with Bill Fagerbakke as the main character's voice, will give audiences the whole story behind Patrick's family life as he hosts a talk show.
This show will be the second “SpongeBob” spinoff to float its way to Nickelodeon, following in the spongesteps of “Kamp Koral,” a CG-animated prequel series which was greenlit over a year ago. That series, which is set to premiere next year, introduces viewers to a 10-year-old SpongeBob during his summer at sleep-away camp.
Nickelodeon had been eyeing an expansion to the beloved animated franchise, and was exploring, among other options, “an original story about SpongeBob and Patrick, or a Sandy Cheeks stand-alone story.”
“That’s our Marvel Universe,” said Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins at the time. “You have this amazing show that’s run for almost twenty years.”
“Spongebob Squarepants,” which first premiered in 1999, is the network’s longest-running animated series and has reigned as the number-one kids’ animated series on television for the last 17 years.
The original SpongeBob series was created by Stephen Hillenburg and is produced by Nickelodeon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
First day virtually back for students in EBR parish
-
Pointe Coupee Parish students return to class virtually and in-person
-
West Baton Rouge Schools cautiously reopen with hybrid schedules
-
EBR Schools prepared and optimistic as students log-in to first week of...
-
La. reports 4th death tied to child illness possibly linked to COVID-19
Sports Video
-
LSU AD releases statement as conferences debate canceling college football season
-
SEC adds Vanderbilt, Missouri to LSU's 2020 football schedule
-
DD Breaux speaks on her legacy at LSU
-
SEC presidents approve plan for 10-game, conference-only football schedule
-
SWAC moves fall sports, including football to the spring