Speeding concerns near River Road chemical plant move Iberville officials to implement daily road closure

IBERVILLE - According to a Monday, April 12 social media post by the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office a road that sees quite a bit of traffic will now close at 4 p.m., daily.

The Sheriff's Office stated the following on Facebook: "Due to numerous complaints of speeders, and the safety of our residents, the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office will begin closing River Rd north bound (Hwy 405) at Evergreen Rd Monday, April 12 at 4:00PM."

"This closure will cause plant traffic to turn on Evergreen Rd and out to LA-HWY 1."

"If you are traveling north on LA Hwy 1 and are trying to get to the ferry landing, please take St. Louis Rd, then north on River Rd."

The closure, approved by The Iberville Parish President and the Iberville Parish Sheriff, goes into effect Monday, at 4 p.m.

Area leaders said the decision was made in hopes of keeping residents safe.



