57°
Latest Weather Blog
Speed limits to be enforced in summer school zones Monday
BATON ROUGE- School zone speed limits will be in effect and enforced at several locations in the parish.
The speed limits will be enforced from June 4 to June 21 Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and 2 p.m until 4 p.m. According to a release, all of the areas will be marked with school zone signs, flashing lights, or both. Drivers are urged to exercise caution.
Elementary schools:
Bernard Terrace
Capital Elementary
Cedarcrest Elementary
Crestworth Elementary
Trending News
Park Forest Elementary
Twin Oaks
Winbourne Elementary
University Terrace
Middle schools:
Broadmoor Middle
Capital Middle
High schools:
Broadmoor High
Scotlandville High Tara
High Woodlawn High
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials hope renovations at Baton Rouge Zoo will benefit surrounding neighborhoods
-
Officers on leave after gunfight at Highland apartment
-
Daycare employees fired after viral video showing terrified children
-
Drought conditions drop Mississippi River waters, exposing 19th-century shipwreck
-
Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt
Sports Video
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...