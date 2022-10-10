Speed limits to be enforced in summer school zones Monday

BATON ROUGE- School zone speed limits will be in effect and enforced at several locations in the parish.

The speed limits will be enforced from June 4 to June 21 Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and 2 p.m until 4 p.m. According to a release, all of the areas will be marked with school zone signs, flashing lights, or both. Drivers are urged to exercise caution.

Elementary schools:

Bernard Terrace

Capital Elementary

Cedarcrest Elementary

Crestworth Elementary

Park Forest Elementary

Twin Oaks

Winbourne Elementary

University Terrace

Middle schools:

Broadmoor Middle

Capital Middle

High schools:

Broadmoor High

Scotlandville High Tara

High Woodlawn High